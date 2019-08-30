There are few pop culture figures that enjoy a good meal more than the bumbling Simpsons patriarch Homer Simpson, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that when it came to touring the many famous culinary delights of New Orleans, a pair of Swiss tourists turned to Simpson as the ultimate guide to eating well in the Big Easy.

In a split-screen video well-worth watching, the intrepid travelers, Janine Wiget and Katrin von Niederhäusern, recreate the delicious food tour that Homer and Lisa took during a 2018 NOLA-themed episode of the beloved show.

According to an interview with The Advocate, the travelers visited all 54 real-life restaurants visited by Homer Simpson in the episode, over the course of a week, during which they painstakingly recreated his antics along this restaurant trail, frame by fame, ordering the same dishes along the way — ranging from a crawfish feast to oysters and a po’ boy.

“When we saw this episode, we looked at each other and we knew that we were going to recreate the scene,” Wiget said. “We actually came up with the idea both together, like it’s clear that we need to do it because we both love the Simpsons and we love the city so much.”

Watch Wiget and von Niederhäusern eat their way through New Orleans, Simpson-style below.

