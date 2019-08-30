Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is getting attention after she tweeted that she is “rooting” for Hurricane Dorian to make a “a direct hit” on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

Campbell, Canada’s first and only female prime minster, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!” in response to a tweet saying that Florida is at risk and should prepare for the hurricane approaching.

Campbell continued with another tweet on Thursday, in which she said “we will see if Mrs. Post’s design can stand up to the assault!”––referring to Marjorie Merriweather Post, the businesswoman and philanthropist who first built Mar-a-Lago in 1923 as a place to entertain her guests.

Campbell added that: “I know Palm Beach well and am sorry if it gets a big hit.” She also said she wished it would “shake up Trump’s climate change denial,” and pointed out the Trump administration’s loosening of regulations on methane, a greenhouse gas.

Scientists say warmer temperatures associated with climate change can can hurricanes to hold more water, and thus cause heavier rains, when they hit landfall.

Hurricane Dorian upgraded to a Category 2 storm as it heads toward Florida’s Atlantic coast, according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

“A prolonged period of hazardous weather conditions that could last for a couple of days is possible across parts of Florida early next week,” the National Hurricane Center said.

“The risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida east coast and peninsula early next week has also increased, although it is too soon to determine where the strongest winds will occur.”

Write to Julia Webster at julia.webster@time.com.