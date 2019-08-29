New York Judge Dismisses SDNY Case Against Jeffrey Epstein Following His Death

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman on Thursday officially dismissed the Southern District of New York’s case against deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, an SDNY spokesperson has confirmed.

Epstein was arrested in July on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Federal prosecutors in New York filed charges in the case after renewed attention on a 2008 plea deal in Florida that allowed Epstein to serve only 13 months in prison and leave custody for 12 hours a day, six days a week.

On Aug. 10, the 66-year-old died in the Manhattan federal jail where he was held. A New York City coroner ruled the death a suicide.

Berman was expected to dismiss the case following Epstein’s death. On Tuesday, Berman scheduled an open-ended hearing to give prosecutors, Epstein’s lawyers and alleged victims a chance to speak before he dropped the case. Twenty-three women came forward to give statements accusing Epstein of sexual abuse.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

While the case against Epstein may be closed, both the U.S. Department of Justice and SDNY have made statements promising to pursue further prosecution against any of Epstein’s alleged conspirators.

Several of Epstein’s alleged victims have also filed suit against his estate.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.