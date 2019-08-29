Traveling This Weekend? Here's What to Know About Hurricane Dorian

Airlines and cruise companies are taking precautions as Hurricane Dorian approaches the Southeastern United States, where it’s expected to hit as a major hurricane.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a Category 4 storm before hitting Florida or Georgia Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Service. Florida Governor Rod DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

Orlando International Airport is preparing for the hurricane, but as of Thursday, only two flights from Puerto Rico have been canceled because of the storm, according to a statement sent to TIME.

Port Canaveral in Orlando has been set to condition “WHISKEY,” which means that gale force winds are expected to arrive within 72 hours, according a statement on the Port Canaveral website. Officials there are anticipating limited operations when the storm hits.

The Kennedy Space Center is also preparing for the storm to hit and is taking necessary precautions, according to a statement sent to TIME. “Preparations at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex are well underway in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian. We have strong protocols and plans in place to ensure the integrity of our artifacts and the safety of our associates,” the statement says.

Here’s how Hurricane Dorian will affect you if you’re planning on traveling to or from the affected areas.

American Airlines

American Airlines has not yet canceled any flights because of Hurricane Dorian. However, it has issued a travel alert for 15 airports in the Caribbean, meaning customers can rebook their flights without a change fee. People traveling to, from and through 13 cities in Florida, including Orlando, Miami, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach, who brought their tickets by August 29 and are traveling between August 30 and September 3, are also eligible for their change fee to be waived.

That’s also the case for people traveling to, through and from parts of the Bahamas, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other parts of the Caribbean.

Delta Air Lines

Delta passengers who are flying to, through or from eight cities in Florida and two in Georgia and traveling between September 1 and September 4 are eligible to have their change fee waived, the airline says. More details can be found here.

Delta does not expect Hurricane Dorian to affect any of its flights scheduled for Thursday or Friday. Passengers can check for updates on the Delta News Hub Twitter account.

United Airlines

United passengers can have their flight change fee waived for flights to, from and through parts of Florida and The Bahamas. The original travel dates must be between August 29 and September 4. More information can be found on United’s travel advisory.

In a statement sent to TIME, United said that it is watching Hurricane Dorian for developments and have no flight cancelations to announce at this time.

“We are closely monitoring the weather situation and encourage our customers to visit united.com or our app for the latest updates and developments,” Rachael Rivas, a spokesperson for United, said in an email.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest has issued a travel advisory from August 26 to September 4 involving flights are in Florida, The Bahamas, Puerto Rico and The Dominican Republic. More details are available here.

Southwest has canceled 18 flights so far, all of which were either set for Wednesday or Thursday. Southwest does not charge change fees, and it is providing waivers for fare differences for a variety of flights that are expected to be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

JetBlue

JetBlue has a travel advisory for the hurricane and is waiving change fees, cancellation fees and fare differences for customers traveling to, through and from parts of the Bahamas, Florida, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas. More information is available here.

JetBlue customers can rebook their flights through September 7.

Walt Disney Cruise Line

The Walt Disney Cruise Line does not expect Hurricane Dorian to have a significant impact on its voyages over the weekend. The vessel Disney Dream, which is departing from Port Canaveral on Friday, August 30, may need to change its itinerary and not return on its scheduled date of September 2, but the company says it’s still monitoring the weather forecast before making a final decision.

Guests who do not want to travel on August 30 can change their departure date without a change fee and have until October 31 to choose a new sail date, the company says.

In a statement sent to TIME, Walt Disney Cruise Line said that it encourages guests to monitor disneycruise.com for updates.

“We continue to closely monitor the path and progress of Hurricane Dorian to ensure our guests enjoy safe and comfortable cruises, and to make certain our ships steer clear of the storm,” the statement said. “The safety of our guests and crew is always our foremost concern.”

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival has made some itinerary modifications to avoid Hurricane Dorian’s projected path. Details on those changes can be found here.

As of Thursday, Carnival has not canceled any departures.

“We are in communication with our guests and travel agent partners on all changes and updating our web site and social channels with information,” Carnival said in a statement sent to TIME.

Disney World and Universal Studios Florida

Representatives from Disney World and Universal Studios Florida did not immediately return TIME’s request for more information about their plans for Hurricane Dorian. We will update this story with any response.

At Disney World, it’s the opening weekend for Galaxy’s Edge, the park’s new Star Wars-themed area.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.