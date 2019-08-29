Panic! At the Disco gave a viral TikTok video making the rounds a creepy makeover with a cameo from their notorious puppet friend, the Amazing Beebo.

In a video posted to their TikTok account, Panic! At the Disco showed the Amazing Beebo, the puppet counterpart to frontman Brandon Urie, getting down to “Mr. Sandman,” in an apparent homage to a viral trend on the platform. According to Buzzfeed, the trend started with Jade Taylor-Ryan and her cat, Ed, after Taylor-Ryan posted a video of Ed adorably clapping and dancing to the song “Mr. Sandman” in nine identical frames.

When Beebo, however, dances in nine identical frames a la Ed, the effect is less cute and more creepy, something that Panic! At the Disco noted in their caption for the clip, writing: “What dreams (or nightmares) are made of.”

Fans were understandably skeeved out by the Amazing Beebo’s “Mr. Sandman” remake and took to the Internet to share their feelings about it.

While it appears that the Beebo video is all in good fun, it wouldn’t hurt to sleep with one eye open tonight.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.