There’s never a bad time for a Beyoncé dance party. But it’s not every day that you see someone dance their heart out to Queen Bey quite as hard as the Great Wolf Lodge employee in a now-viral video taken at the Sandusky, Ohio, location of the resort.

In the video, Great Wolf Lodge staffer Brandon Fries can be seen breaking it down to Bey’s “Crazy in Love” for a crowd of children paying minimal attention at best, but nonetheless enjoying the show. The kids were clearly unaware that they were missing a masterful performance that would soon be making its way around the web.

Thankfully, the distracted audience didn’t stop Fries from giving the performance his all throughout the entirety of the three-minute song. And his commitment is paying off. “I just love to entertain people and make people happy,” he told Mashable. “I feel so overwhelmed and so happy with all the positive reviews that [the video is] getting.”

Watch Brandon Fries break it down in the video below.

