Here's Everything That's Open and Closed on Labor Day 2019

Labor Day, which is observed on the first Monday of September, became a federal holiday to honor workers in 1894, after union and labor movement protests. Of course, it’s also considered the end of summer for American families as school terms begin and the weather starts to change.

For those opting to celebrate, there are dozens of stores and restaurants that won’t close their doors for the holiday on Monday, Sept. 1. If you forgot to buy hot dog buns for Monday’s feast, there’s probably a grocery store nearby. Missing back-to-school shopping supplies? Some businesses will keep their doors open too.

When it comes to popular stores and restaurants, here’s what’s open on Labor Day 2019 as well as what’s closed.

What stores are open on Labor Day 2019?

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009. Walmart stores will be open on Labor Day this year. Robyn Beck—AFP/Getty Imates

Target stores will be open on Labor Day.

Walmart locations will be open on Labor Day, but check your local store to find out if their hours are different for the holiday (especially in the case of 24-hour locations). The company’s Labor Day sale, offered online and in-store, includes discounts on electronics, clothing and decor.

Best Buy locations will be open with normal hours. The store’s online Labor Day sale featuring discounted Apple products ends on Monday.

Lowes will be open on Labor Day 2019. The store is also offering a Labor Day sale online, as well as some in-store doorbuster sales.

CVS Pharmacy hours depend on location. Contact your local store for more information.

Rite Aid stores are open.

Walgreens will be open for Labor Day, though the pharmacy at your location may have different hours.

Home Depot is offering sales online and in-store for Labor Day. Check with your local store to confirm its hours.

Most Planet Fitness locations are open on Labor Day, but individual franchises may have different hours.

Kmart stores are open for Labor Day.

Macy’s locations should be open on Labor Day, but check your local store to be sure.

What grocery stores are open on Labor Day 2019?

An employee works behind the bakery counter at a Kroger Co. supermarket in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Luke Sharrett—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Publix stores have normal hours on Labor Day.

Sam’s Club locations are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labor Day.

Safeway is open for Labor Day, but you should confirm with your local store.

Kroger locations will be open.

Trader Joe’s is open for business on Labor Day.

Whole Foods stores vary by location, so use their store locator to confirm.

Albertson’s grocery stores are open.

What restaurants are open on Labor Day 2019?

James Leynse—Getty Images

Starbucks locations vary in hours, so check your local shop to find out if they’re open on Monday.

Many Dunkin’ stores will be open, but a spokesperson for the brand recommends confirming with your local location.

Chipotle restaurants will be open.

Moe’s Southwest Grill locations are open on Labor Day.

Cheesecake Factory restaurants are open with regular hours.

McDonald’s stores are mostly open on Labor Day, but check with your local outpost to confirm.

Wendy’s restaurants are open on Monday.

Arby’s locations will be open on Labor Day.

Burger King stores are open.

Pizza Hut locations are open for Labor Day.

Domino’s locations are privately operated, but most restaurants should be open on Labor Day.

IHOP will be serving its pancakes as usual on Labor Day.

TGI Friday’s restaurants will be open on Labor Day.

Chili’s locations are open on Labor Day.

Panera Bread restaurants are open on Labor Day.

Subway locations should all be open on Labor Day.

Applebee’s restaurants are open for Labor Day.

Popeyes is open on Monday.

KFC restaurants are open for Labor Day, though a spokesperson cautions that customers should check with their local restaurant.

What’s closed on Labor Day?

Tetra Images/Getty Images

Costco will be closed on Labor Day.

The United State Postal Service (USPS) observes Labor Day, so post offices throughout the U.S. will be closed on Monday, in addition to government buildings like the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The Federal Reserve is also closed on Labor Day, so most national banks will be closed.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.