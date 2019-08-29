A Virginia Man Was Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Burning a Dog Alive

Stephen Barnes—iStockphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Associated Press
5:37 AM EDT

(RICHMOND, Va.) — A Virginia man will serve five years in prison without parole for the death of a pit bull that was tied to a fence, covered in accelerant and set on fire.

Richmond police announced Wednesday that the sentence was part of 20-year-old Jyahshua A. Hill’s plea agreement.

The dog was found at a park in February and treated by Richmond Animal Care and Control, which named him Tommie.

The shelter shared a picture showing Tommie covered in bandages and casts while snuggling a stuffed animal. He died days later.

His case prompted widespread outrage and brought in donations for the city shelter.

The police department says Hill is also barred from owning or possessing animals for life.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE