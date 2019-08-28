Motel 6 Hotels Gave Booking Details to ICE. The Hotel Chain Has Now Agreed on a $12 Million Settlement to Pay Impacted Guests

A federal judge in Phoenix will review terms of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by Motel 6 guests who say employees of the national budget chain shared their private information with immigration officials, at a location Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin—AP
By Associated Press
5:38 PM EDT

(SEATTLE) — More than 100,000 Motel 6 guests whose information was shared with U.S. immigration agents can now files claims for part of a $12 million settlement the company agreed to pay Washington state.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the hotel chain violated the privacy of the guests when it turned over entire guest lists without a warrant, and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement used the lists to investigate those with Latino-sounding names. Some wound up being deported.

Guests who stayed at any of seven Motel 6 locations in the state between January 2015 and September 2017 may be eligible. The period for filing a claim opened Wednesday and runs until Dec. 31. The hotel locations are:

The amount that guests receive will depend on the harm they suffered and the number of claims filed.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE