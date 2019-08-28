(SEATTLE) — More than 100,000 Motel 6 guests whose information was shared with U.S. immigration agents can now files claims for part of a $12 million settlement the company agreed to pay Washington state.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the hotel chain violated the privacy of the guests when it turned over entire guest lists without a warrant, and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement used the lists to investigate those with Latino-sounding names. Some wound up being deported.

Guests who stayed at any of seven Motel 6 locations in the state between January 2015 and September 2017 may be eligible. The period for filing a claim opened Wednesday and runs until Dec. 31. The hotel locations are:

Motel 6 Everett North

10006 Evergreen Way

Everett, WA 98204 Motel 6 Everett South

224 128th Street SW

Everett, WA 98204 Motel 6 Seattle

Sea-Tac Airport South

18900 47th Avenue S. Motel 6 Seattle Airport

16500 Pacific Highway S

Seattle, WA 98188 Motel 6 Seattle South

20651 Military Road S.

Seattle, WA 98198 Motel 6 Tacoma South

1811 S. 76th Street

Tacoma, WA 98408 Motel 6 Bellingham

3701 Byron Avenue

Bellingham, WA 98225

The amount that guests receive will depend on the harm they suffered and the number of claims filed.

