Star Wars fans have had a lot to cheer about lately. There’s a new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker trailer, the announcement of The Mandalorian TV series, a new Star Wars movie on the way and the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Parks. With all that good news to rejoice in, Star Wars fans should be able to handle a disappointing development.

Earlier this month, a Twitter user submitted an inquiry to the always helpful (and always fascinating) AskTSA Twitter account asking whether Coca-Cola’s specially designed bottles for the new Disney theme park would be allows on planes. After receiving the query, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) used the opportunity to remind flyers that anything resembling an explosive device is not allowed on planes. Unfortunately for Star Wars fans hoping to bring home a souvenir from Batuu world at Galaxy’s Edge, that includes the new Coke, Diet Coke, and Sprite bottles that were designed to look like thermal detonators.

The TSA’s tweet reply was posted on Aug. 13 and first spotted by The Orange County Register. The news has slowly spread from there as fans have realized the popular, affordable souvenir isn’t cut out for air travel. In response to the TSA’s concern, some clever fans asked if they could simply remove the bottle cap, but the TSA shot that down as well, writing: “Even with a normal bottle cap, this item is still considered a replica and is not allowed in carry-on or checked bags,” a tweet from the account confirmed on Tuesday. “If our officers discover a replica item during screening and believes it’s real, the item will be treated as such until advised otherwise by law enforcement.”

Luckily, TSA confirmed that toy light sabers are safe to pack into carry on luggage.

