Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Warns Political Divisions Have Pushed U.S. to 'Breaking Point'

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis listens to a question during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 26, 2018. Mattis warns bitter political divisions have pushed American society to the “breaking point” in his most extensive public remarks since he resigned in protest from the Trump administration.
Jacquelyn Martin—AP
By Associated Press
11:00 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warns bitter political divisions have pushed American society to the “breaking point” in his most extensive public remarks since he resigned in protest from the Trump administration.

Mattis also goes into some reasons he left the Trump administration in an excerpt from his book published Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal.

The retired Marine general writes he quit in 2018 when he realized his advice to President Donald Trump “no longer resonated” particularly with regard to “keeping faith” with allies.

Mattis resigned shortly after Trump announced he was pulling all U.S. troops from Syria. In Mattis’ view this amounted to betraying the Syrian Kurdish fighters who’d partnered with American troops to combat the Islamic State group.

The essay was adapted from Mattis’ book, “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead,” being published Sept. 3.

