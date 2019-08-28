U.K. Government Announces Plans to Suspend Parliament Before Brexit. Here's What That Means

The U.K. government announced controversial plans to suspend Parliament on Wednesday morning, a gamble which could allow a “no deal” Brexit to be forced through — or preempt a vote of no confidence in the government.

The move to “prorogue” Parliament will effectively lock lawmakers out of the building from early September, preventing them from making laws that would force Britain’s exit from the European Union to be delayed or even canceled if a deal cannot be agreed upon.

But, significantly, lawmakers return from their summer vacation on Sept. 3, for the first time under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They will likely have several days to act before Parliament is prorogued, and could use that time to vote Johnson out of office in a vote of no confidence.

That short window will now also be the only period in which lawmakers could bring forward radical measures to legislate against a “no deal” Brexit.

Britain is scheduled to leave the E.U. on Oct. 31, but currently has not accepted a withdrawal agreement which would lessen the shock of its departure. Johnson has pledged to leave on Halloween with or without such a deal — but many lawmakers are opposed to the economic shock a so-called “no deal” Brexit would bring.

Johnson has a working majority of just one vote in parliament, and several lawmakers in his party have pledged to vote against his government if it attempts to force through “no deal.”

The government announced the move as a “plan to bring forward a bold and ambitious legislative agenda,” arguing that the current session of parliament had gone on for too long. “This is clearly the defence [the U.K. government] is going to run against charges of carrying out a constitutional outrage,” said Laura Kuennsberg, the BBC political editor who first broke the news, on Twitter.

It is true that the current parliamentary session has been the longest in nearly 400 years — largely a result of the government’s tiny working majority and uncertainty over Brexit. However opposition lawmakers immediately rallied against the plans to prorogue parliament. “This is an utterly scandalous affront to our democracy,” said Tom Watson, the deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, on Twitter.

