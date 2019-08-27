Jeffrey Epstein's Lawyer Questions Finding That Financier Killed Himself

The Metropolitan Correctional Facility, where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, is seen on August 10, 2019 in New York City.
David Dee Delgado—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:53 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers told a judge that an expert hired by the family says injuries to his neck were more consistent with homicide than suicide.

Prosecutors and lawyers for Epstein spoke about his death at a Manhattan jail during a court hearing Tuesday.

A New York City coroner ruled that Epstein’s Aug. 10 death in his cell was a suicide by hanging.

Attorney Martin Weinberg asked U.S. District Judge Richard Berman to look into the matter.

A prosecutor argued the judge would not have jurisdiction.

Berman responded: “I think it’s fair game for defense counsel to raise its concerns.”

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to charges he sex trafficked women in the early 2000s.

