Jeffrey Epstein's Lawyer Questions Finding That Financier Killed Himself

(NEW YORK) — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers told a judge that an expert hired by the family says injuries to his neck were more consistent with homicide than suicide.

Prosecutors and lawyers for Epstein spoke about his death at a Manhattan jail during a court hearing Tuesday.

A New York City coroner ruled that Epstein’s Aug. 10 death in his cell was a suicide by hanging.

Attorney Martin Weinberg asked U.S. District Judge Richard Berman to look into the matter.

A prosecutor argued the judge would not have jurisdiction.

Berman responded: “I think it’s fair game for defense counsel to raise its concerns.”

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to charges he sex trafficked women in the early 2000s.

