Good thing Sophie Turner — the actor of Game of Thrones fame and her husband Jonas Brother Joe Jonas were on hand at Monday night’s 2019 VMAs in New Jersey to witness the evening’s performances and awards, including the first live duet between pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

As the duo ended their rendition of the hit collaboration “Señorita,” cameras cut to Turner to show her reaction to their moment.

Her reaction, naturally, was priceless. Turner egged them on enthusiastically as they got close to a kiss — and threw up her hands in despair when the moment ended without culminating in anything more than some extended tension.

Turner was not alone: Taylor Swift and Bebe Rexha, also captured by the audience cameras, were equally surprised by the unfinished business on stage.

Luckily, Turner had plenty of more satisfying moments to enjoy during the show; cameras caught her dancing along happily to performer Normani and enjoying a catch-up with Hailee Steinfeld. Plus, Joe took home a prize for “Best Pop” for “Sucker,” which just happens to feature Turner herself in the music video.

