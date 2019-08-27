The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker trailers are dropping clues left and right about what’s to come in the final film of the galaxy far, far away sequel trilogy.

After the first teaser trailer for the movie hinted that Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) — who seemingly died at the hands of Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) in Return of the Jedi — will return, a new trailer that debuted at Disney’s annual D23 Conference on Aug. 24 revealed that Rey (Daisy Ridley) will turn to the dark side at some point (even if it’s only in a Force vision).

The final scene of the trailer shows a hooded Rey wielding a red, double-sided lightsaber à la Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace. That’s not a particularly good sign for anyone hoping that Rey sticks to the light. But for fans looking forward to a potential turn to the dark side, it was definitely an exciting moment.

“Please know that i am closed to any inquiries that do not directly relate to Dark Rey and her bomba— double lightsaber for the rest of the day,” one dark side enthusiast tweeted out after watching the trailer.

“GOOD MORNING TO DARK REY AND DARK REY ONLY,” another added in all caps.

See some of the best Dark Rey reactions below.

