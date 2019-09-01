Here's Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in September 2019

Amazon Prime Video is airing dozens of new shows and movies this month.

The streaming platform’s original offerings in September include the series finale of Transparent — staged as a musical — and the summer comedy Late Night, starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling. The film, in which Thompson plays a late-night host opposite Kaling’s new addition to an all-male writers’ room, hit theaters this June, but it arrives on the streaming platform for the first time on Sept. 6.

Booksmart, Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, will be available to rent or buy on Sept. 3, along with the X-Men installment Dark Phoenix, the Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson franchise update Men In Black: International and the Octavia Spencer horror movie Ma.

Amazon is also offering some modern classics for streaming, including Election (1999) and Legally Blonde (2001) and 2010’s Oscar-nominated True Grit.

Here’s everything arriving on Amazon Prime to stream, rent and purchase in September 2019.

Here are the new Amazon Prime originals in September 2019

Availability TBD

Chris Tall Presents…

Family Man

Available Sept. 6

Late Night

Niko and the Sword of Light

Available Sept. 13

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos

Undone

Available Sept. 27

Transparent Musicale Finale

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime in September 2019

Available Sept. 3

Victoria: Season 3

Available Sept. 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Available Sept. 27

Rango

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime in September 2019

Available Sept. 30

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Air Force One (1997)

Be Cool (2005)

Behave Yourself (1951)

Big Top Pee-wee (1988)

Bolden (2019)

Bulldog Courage (1935)

Buried Alive (1990)

Chained for Life (1952)

Chi to suna no kettô / Duel of Blood and Sand (1963)

Cloverfield (2008)

Cowboy and the Señorita (1944)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Daughter of the Tong (1939)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dead Heat (1988)

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2011)

Dreamcatcher (2003)

Dreaming Out Loud (1940)

Election (1999)

Event Horizon (1997)

Face Off (1997)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Get Shorty (1995)

Ghost Town (2008)

Ghost World (2001)

Gothika (2003)

Harlem Nights (1989)

Hearts in Bondage (1936)

Here’s Flash Casey (1938)

Hi De Ho (1947)

High Noon (1952)

Hollywood My Home Town (1965)

Hunting (2015)

Insomnia (2002)

Kalifornia (1993)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Matriarch (2018)

Mousehunt (1997)

Much Ado About Nothing (2012)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

No Way Out (1987)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Platoon (1986)

Platoon 4K (1986)

Play It Again, Sam (1972)

Project Nim (2011)

Regression (2015)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Setup (2011)

Stargate (1994)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1990)

The Cotton Club (1984)

The Deadly Companions (1961)

The Klansman (1974)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Total Recall (1990)

Trading Mom (1994)

True Colors (1991)

True Grit (2010)

Varsity Blues (1999)

We Die Young (2019)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Witness (1985)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Here are the shows and movies you can rent or buy from Amazon Prime in September 2019

Available Sept. 3

Booksmart (2019)

Dark Phoenix (2019)

Ma (2019)

Men In Black: International (2019)

Available Sept. 10

Aladdin (2019)

Anna (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019)

Available Sept. 17

Modern Family: Season 11

Available Sept. 24

This Is Us: Season 4

The Good Doctor: Season 3

Empire: Season 6

Black-ish: Season 6

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.