They say the best gifts are from the heart, and at his heart Ryan Reynolds is a very funny troll. While some husbands might get mushy in their birthday posts to their pregnant wives, Reynolds stayed true to himself. To mark his Blake Lively’s 32nd birthday, he did what he does best and lovingly trolled the heck out of his wife.

“Happy Birthday, @blakelively,” the Deadpool actor wrote on Instagram along with a series of awkward photos of Lively, that are a far cry from the normally glamorous image of the actress. In the photos, her eyes are closed while she smiles at the camera or she’s looking away or the photo is blurry or she’s making a facial expression that would be unflattering on anyone who is not Blake Lively. (As Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld joked in the comments, “There are no bad pictures of Blake Lively.”)

This good-natured needling is not new for the couple and Reynolds takes almost as much as he gives. Lively has joked with Reynolds that she loves him “most of the time”, used the Deadpool 2 premiere to tout how proud she is of her DIY hair styling, and on his birthday, Lively posted an Instagram picture of her husband with Ryan Gosling, but nearly cropped Reynolds out of the frame focusing instead on the La La Land star, with the caption, “Happy Birthday, baby.”

