Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a Category 2 storm as it barrels toward the Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coast, according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane gained strength Friday, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, as it moved about 480 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and 660 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla. as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Hurricane Dorian is forecast to continue strengthening and become a major hurricane later on Friday.

“Dorian is likely to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula through the weekend,” the National Hurricane Center said.

It is expected to move over the northwest Bahamas on Sunday. A hurricane watch is currently in effect for that area.

Forecasters predict that Hurricane Dorian will make landfall in Florida early Monday––possibly as a devastating Category 4 major hurricane. Tropical storm-force winds are expected to begin hitting the Florida coast by 8 a.m. Sunday and will reach the Orlando area by Sunday night.

Researchers at the University of Michigan and The Ohio State University predict that more than 8 million people could lose power across Florida, with most of those effects concentrated along the mid-to-southeastern coast.

A map showing expected power outages across Florida caused by Hurricane Dorian. The University of Michigan and The Ohio State University.

The track of the storm shifted slightly south in the latest predictions on Friday, with Dorian’s center headed for West Palm Beach, Fla. After making landfall, Hurricane Dorian is then predicted to turn up the Florida peninsula, walloping almost the entire state, as well as southern Georgia. The National Hurricane Center forecasts Dorian will still have hurricane-force winds by the time it hits the Orlando area early Wednesday.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday afternoon that he is canceling a planned trip to Poland this weekend so he can monitor the storm. Trump said he will send Vice President Mike Pence in his place.

Also on Thursday afternoon, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in some counties to assist with preparation, response and recovery.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the entire state.

“It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster.”

The National Hurricane Center predicts wind speeds could hit 138 mph by Monday, with gusts of 166 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.

Category 4 hurricanes typically cause “catastrophic” damage, power outages for weeks or months and involve a high risk of injury or death to people, livestock and pets from flying and falling debris.

By Thursday morning, the storm had moved past Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, having done minimal damage.

Heavy rains are expected over parts of Florida, the Bahamas and elsewhere in the southeastern United States this weekend and into the middle of next week, according to forecasts. The Hurricane Center advises that residents in these areas should “monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place.”

What is Hurricane Dorian’s projected path?

Hurricane Dorian's path shifted slightly south as it strengthened to a Category 2 storm. This is its projected track as of 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. It is expected to become a major hurricane later on Friday. National Hurricane Center

On Thursday morning, Hurricane Dorian was in open water headed for the Bahamas. It is expected to gather strength in the Atlantic before turning towards the Southeastern U.S. coastline, potentially making landfall in Florida early Monday.

“All indications are that by this Labor Day weekend, a powerful hurricane will be near the Florida or southeastern coast of the United States,” reads the NHC’s forward-looking forecast discussion. However, forecasters warn that it’s difficult to predict Dorian’s exact path that far in advance: “The average 5-day track error is around 200 miles.”

“We’re in wait-and-see mode on Florida,” says Lance Wood, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Obviously there’s a threat but it’s really too early to hone in on any specific impacts on any area.” Florida and coastal Georgia could face the most significant threats, according to Wood.

On Monday, Tropical Depression Erin formed in the Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the United States, but it is not expected to threaten the U.S. East Coast.

A spaghetti chart forecasting Hurricane Dorian Weathernerds.org

Spaghetti charts, like the one above, show the potential paths of Hurricane Dorian as predicted by various computer models. However, it’s not as simple as averaging out the different models to get the most accurate prediction. These charts — sometimes referred to as an “ensemble forecast” — are all about finding trends in the multiple possible outcomes, John Homenuk, a meteorologist at New York Metro Weather, a community-based meteorology company, tells TIME.

“If you’re in those areas where you see there’s a high concentration of models showing storms moving towards your area, that’s when you have to start your hurricane preparation plan,” Homenuk says.

“There’s a very strong consensus right now that the storm is going to turn to the west and move to the Florida coastline,” Homenuk adds. “Exactly where it does that is going to be the critical component to the forecast.”

Forecasting a hurricane has gotten more accurate since the 90s but today’s weather models still aren’t perfect, he adds.

How strong could Hurricane Dorian become?

Hurricane Dorian passed over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane. The hurricane is projected to strengthen later in the week as it passes Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

The storm is expected to produce anywhere from six to 12 inches of rain in parts of the Southeast United States and the northwestern Bahamas, with 18 inches in some isolated areas.

The National Hurricane Center notes that this rainfall “may cause life-threatening flash floods.”

Swells around Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands “should gradually diminish” on Thursday but they are “likely to begin affecting the east-facing shores of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States coast during the next few days.” These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Dorian caused power cuts overnight in Barbados earlier in the week, where crews began clearing downed trees and repairing the electrical grid early Tuesday.

How is Florida preparing for Dorian?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Wednesday afternoon in 26 counties: Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lake, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Volusia and Union.

Officials in Brevard County, which is along the Atlantic coast and near Orlando, will likely make a decision about calling for evacuation and opening shelters on Friday, spokesperson Don Walker tells TIME.

“The storm has slowed down. We expected it to be here a little sooner,” he adds.

There’s been a noticeable uptick in residents reaching out to the county with questions about how they can prepare for the hurricane, compared to the days before Hurricane Irma hit Florida in 2017, Walker says.

Universities, grocery stores and even the Kennedy Space Center are taking precautions ahead of the hurricane’s expected arrival in Central Florida, the Orlando Sentinel reported on Thursday.

The University of Central Florida, where classes for the fall semester are scheduled to start on Monday, urged students living on campus to move to safe off-campus locations if Dorian continues on its expected path. Stocks of bottled water and other supplies were being snapped up at grocery stores. Teams at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station are preparing to potentially move a multimillion-dollar mobile launcher, which attaches to a rocket for preparations and launch, the newspaper said.

How the Bahamas are preparing for Hurricane Dorian

Dorian is expected to produce four to eight inches of rain in the northwestern Bahamas.

Lindsay Thompson, spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency in the Bahamas tells TIME that the nation is no stranger to hurricanes after three consecutive years of storms.

The agency has issued alerts for the northwest islands, including New Providence, Eleuthera, the Abaco Islands, Grand Bahama, North Handros, Bimini and the Berry Islands.

Thompson says officials are expecting downed power lines, major roof and structural damage to homes. Authorities have alerted businesses to properly secure their properties to minimize damage. The emergency management agency has also posted a shelter list for residents who feel the need to evacuate their homes.

Thompson says preparation is key and disaster committees across the island nation have prepared for this scenario since the start of hurricane season.

“In essence, Bahamians have prepared,” she says. “We take this seriously because we’ve been impacted past three years, there was Hurricane Joaquin, Matthew and Irma so now we’re leaving nothing to chance. Our message to residents is to just prepare, not to take anything lightly.”

How hard was Puerto Rico hit?

Hurricane Dorian caused limited damage in the northern Carribean as it left the region Wednesday night, the Associated Press reported.

Some reports of power outages and flooding were reported across the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

But the effects were largely limited—a relief to residents, especially those in Puerto Rico, where just two years ago Hurricane Maria led to the deaths of some 3,000 people.

President Donald Trump had declared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, one day before the hurricane’s arrival.

On Thursday, he tweeted, “Puerto Rico is in great shape with Hurricane Dorian taking a largely different route than anticipated. Thank you to FEMA, first responders, and all, for working so hard & being so well prepared. A great result! The bad news, Florida get ready! Storm is building and will be BIG!”

Puerto Rico seemed to be spared any heavy wind and rain. Ángel Figueroa, president of a union that represents power workers told the Associated Press that several hundred customers were without power across Puerto Rico by Wednesday evening.

Culebra also appeared to face minimal, if any, effects from the hurricane.

“We’re happy because there are no damages to report,” Culebra Mayor William Solís told The Associated Press, noting that only one community lost power.

Write to Gina Martinez at gina.martinez@time.com.