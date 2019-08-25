A Controversial Quesadilla-Pizza Recipe Video Is Giving the Internet Indigestion

Though recipe tutorial videos are often the salivation-inducing stuff of culinary inspiration, the latest new viral cooking video is giving the Internet a stomach ache. But yes, we’re all also curious to try it.

The stupefying “Deep Fried BBQ Chicken Stuffed Pizzadilla” recipe is, well, exactly what its name suggests. Courtesy of British website Twisted Food, the guilty pleasure mashup recipe includes 33 ingredients and eleven steps.

Many Twitter users have commented that a video showing the cooking process feels unending — what begins as a simple shredded chicken quesadilla transforms into a quesadilla casserole, then a deep-fried quesadilla casserole before its final form as a deep-fried quesadilla casserole pizza. Voila!

Twitter user @_KurlyKay first shared the video on Friday, and it’s since been viewed more than eight million times as of Sunday morning.

Journalist (and one of TIME’s Most Influential People on the Internet) Yashar Ali shared the video in a tweet on Saturday. “I’m calling the FBI,” he said. Natasha Bertrand, a reporter for Politico, said that when she thought the video was over, it “just… kept… going.”

“This thing has more surprise twists than an M. Night Shyamalan movie,” Twitter user @RSchooley said.

Other users commented on how shocked they were upon realizing that this meal was actually a pizza.

Unfortunately, the trend of convoluted cooking videos did not begin with this ‘pizzadilla’ — variations on the “turducken,” a foodie’s portmanteau of chicken stuffed in duck stuffed in turkey, are believed to date back hundreds of years. In a viral context specifically, consider the three day blue egg video that took the Internet by storm in July, making an egg “bigger than before” with some confusing steps. (Whether or not that egg was intended to be eaten remains unclear, as does the point of the video entirely.)

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.