Marvel Just Announced She Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight TV Shows

During Comic-Con in July, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced that Marvel would launch a new slate of live-action TV shows on Disney’s forthcoming streaming service Disney+: Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye and the animated show What If…? will all premiere in the next several years. But on Aug. 23, Feige surprised fans at D23, Disney’s annual conference, with three more Marvel shows: She Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.

Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She Hulk, is a lawyer by day, green superhero by night. The popular Hulk spinoff has long been a fan-favorite comic. In the comics, Walters is a cousin of Bruce Banner and receives her powers after getting in an accident that requires an emergency blood transfusion from Banner. No word yet on whether Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will show up in the series.

Ms. Marvel, Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, will star in her own television series before she joins the Marvel superheroes on the big screen. Kamala Khan was introduced to the comic books recently: She’s a teenager living in New Jersey who can stretch and contort her body. She’s also a huge fan of Captain Marvel and will likely vie for a spot as her sidekick in future Captain Marvel films.

Moon Knight centers on Mark Spector, a mercenary left for dead in Egyptian desert. During that time he may have gained the powers of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu — or he may be delusional. Feige described the high-concept show as a break from the traditional MCU formula.

Disney didn’t set dates for the TV shows, but said that Ms. Marvel will premiere first, followed by Moon Knight, followed by She Hulk.

Write to Eliana Dockterman at eliana.dockterman@time.com.