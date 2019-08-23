Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Reportedly Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be losing Spider-Man, but they are gaining the (former) King of the North. Fresh off the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow actor Kit Harington is reportedly set to star in an upcoming Marvel movie, according to Deadline. Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, is expected to announce the news — and exactly which movie or TV show Harington will appear in — at their D23 conference on Saturday.

Marvel is entering “Phase Four” of its cinematic universe, after Avengers: Endgame wrapped up the storylines of some of the franchise’s most recognizable heroes. New superheroes will have to replace the likes of Iron Man and Captain America as the leaders of Marvel’s super-team. Plus, Marvel is reportedly losing the rights to use Spider-Man in future films, which means the studio will be even more eager for recognizable faces to usher fans into their new era of films. Harington fits the bill.

Marvel’s next film is the star-studded Eternals with Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjani, Salma Hayek and Brian Tyree Henry. If Harington joins that cast, he’ll enjoy a Game of Thrones reunion with his onscreen brother, Richard Madden. (Madden played one of Jon Snow’s doomed brothers, Robb Stark.)

But there are plenty of other Marvel films in the works that could attract Harington, including Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Whatever movie it is, Harington will be well-prepared to join a massive movie franchise. After all, he just spent the last decade as the star of the world’s biggest TV series.

Write to Eliana Dockterman at eliana.dockterman@time.com.