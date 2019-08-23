(INDEPENDENCE, Iowa) — A farmer who appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelor” has accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence for his role in a 2017 Iowa crash that killed another man.

Soules in a police booking photo after his arrest. Handout—Getty Images

Court records show that Chris Soules entered written consent documents on Friday agreeing to the suspended sentence and supervised release. He also agreed to pay a $625 fine. A judge must still sign off on the sentencing. Soules had been set to appear for sentencing on Tuesday. In light of the agreement, he waived his right to appear for sentencing.

Soules pleaded guilty in November to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident for the April 2017 crash that killed 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. Soules was arrested after he rear-ended Mosher’s tractor. Soules called 911, performed CPR on Mosher and waited for first responders, but left the scene before officers arrived.

Soules appeared on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With The Stars” in 2015.

