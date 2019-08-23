Christina Hendricks might be best known for her role as Mad Men femme fatale Joan Holloway, but it turns out she had a integral role in the iconic imagery of American Beauty.

In an Instagram post shared on her personal account on Thursday, the actress shared that she used to be a model, and at times, a hand model, a gig that led her to being the hand model for the famous poster for American Beauty, which features a hand holding a red rose against a bare stomach.

In the caption to the post, Hendricks shared that the hand in the image is hers, held against another model’s stomach and that she was “proud to be a part of this film in any way!”

The post shocked the Internet, with fans and fellow celebrities like her Mad Men co-star January Jones and fashion designer Christian Siriano responding with surprise and delight in the comments of the post.

See Hendricks’ hand and the responses to the post below.

