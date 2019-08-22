Ex-White House Press Secretary Says She Is 'Beyond Proud' to Join Fox News as a Contributor

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders speaks outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 31, 2019. Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties.
JIM WATSON—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:48 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.

Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Sanders was press secretary for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Sanders says she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.

