Less than a day after actor Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from wife, singer Miley Cyrus and less than week after the two separated, Cyrus is pushing back on gossip from people speculating about infidelity.

In a Twitter thread, Cyrus used past controversies to frame why she would never lie about infidelity, recounting incidents that ranged from the drug use in her life and references to it in her music.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” she wrote. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

Over a series of 11 tweets, Cyrus shared the cost she’s paid for living in the public eye.

Cyrus stated that once she was fully committed once she and Hemsworth began dating again (the two met in 2009 on the movie set of The Last Song and dated on-and-off again until getting engaged in 2012, breaking up shortly afterwards; they got engaged again in 2015 before getting married in December of 2018). She then reiterated that her marriage ending was not because of cheating and that she would always love Hemsworth.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” she wrote. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where I was when I was younger.”

See the beginning of Cyrus’ tweet thread below. Note that it contains explicit language.

