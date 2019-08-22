A video of a Turkish ice cream salesman performing a magic trick has resurfaced to delight the internet.

Even Seth Rogen finds the classic Turkish prank “comedically genius.”

The ice cream seller in question showed off his sleight of hands skills in a video shared on Tik Tok and then Twitter on Aug. 17. “I know people who would have slapped this man,” a Twitter user wrote when sharing the video, which has reached 15.5 million views as of Thursday afternoon. In the video, the ice cream seller continuously pranks his customer by making him think the ice cream is ready for eating before swooping it away. All’s fair in love, war and ice cream.

While the ice cream man who repeatedly tricked his customer is gaining attention for his comedy skills, the man purchasing dessert is also gaining some notability, too. His “reaction shot” was “loud out loud funny,” one user wrote.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Rogen, whose starring comedic roles include Superbad, Knocked Up and The Interview, gave his review on Twitter on Tuesday. “This whole thing is comedically genius,” the Good Boys producer said.

The ice cream prank is a tradition in Turkey, where ice cream sellers make their customers reach for a cone before pulling it away and continuing the trick. The sticky ice cream is made with orchids to give it a “gummy” texture that allows it to be thrown around without spilling, according to the BBC, and goat milk is used for sweetness.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.