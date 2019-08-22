Just as Monopoly for Millennials was met with mixed reactions when it hit shelves last November, Hasbro’s new Monopoly Socialism game is coming up against some criticism.

In the wake of the toy company unveiling a new edition of its classic board game that parodies the concept of socialism, some detractors have taken to social media to criticize the thinking behind the spin-off.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“In the Monopoly Socialism game players move around the board working together to make a better community by managing and contributing to projects such as a no-tip vegan restaurant, an all-winners school, or a museum of co-creation. But nobody said that cooperation is easy!” the game’s description reads. “You’ll have issues with your neighbors, your DIY community projects go awry, you’re constantly voting to shake things up, and there’s always an emergency that requires dipping into the Community Fund!”

In one particularly popular Twitter thread that was posted on Wednesday, user Nick Kapur slammed the game — which features the tagline “Winning is for capitalists” — as “mean-spirited” and “woefully ill-informed.” He then dives into an in-depth breakdown of numerous aspects of the game — including jokes about universal healthcare, environmentalism and voting — that he feels miss the mark on socialism.

See the full thread below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.