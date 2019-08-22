Cardi B‘s trademark candor was on full display during a court deposition for a $5 million legal dispute where she revealed which Powerpuff Girl she related to most.

The Bronx rapper is currently fighting a lawsuit filed by Kevin Michael Brophy Jr., who alleges that Cardi used a photo of his tattoo on the cover of her mixtape, Gangsta B*tch Music Vol 1, without his permission. Now, a judge ruled that the deposition, which took place in April, would be made public, giving Cardi’s fans insight into her thoughts on the Powerpuff Girls, among other things.

In the transcript, Cardi talked about the Powerpuff Girls while trying to explain the image she was trying to evoke with the album cover.

“I mean, I am I am a gangster,” she said “Like, I feel like I am a gangster, like I’m a gangsta. You know? I’m a stand-up girl. You know what I’m saying. Like I’m not a pretty girl, or I am a pretty girl.”

She later elaborated on which Powerpuff girl she most identified with as way of explanation.

But I’m not like this, this pink girly girl… I’m like the Buttercup, you know? There’s three powerful girls. There’s Blossom and there’s Bubbles and there’s Buttercup, the green one. That’s me. That’s who I am.”

Cardi was also straightforward about how she felt about the deposition, calling Brophy’s lawsuit a “celebrity shakedown.”

“I could really be with my kid right now,” she said. “Like, I’m really upset because I really have to be with my kid….That mixtape didn’t even make, not even a million dollars…because I do got real lawsuits with real sh-t, and I got to deal with this bullsh-t. This is four hours long taking away from my time, my job, my motherhood.”

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.