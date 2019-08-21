Trump Says He Canceled Denmark Trip Because PM's Response to Greenland Purchase Plan Was 'Nasty'

(COPENHAGEN, Denmark) — President Donald Trump does not appreciate Denmark’s rejection of his idea to buy Greenland.

The American leader told reporters on Wednesday that “all they had to say was, ‘No, we’d rather not do that.'”

Instead, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the idea “an absurd discussion” and said she was “disappointed and surprised” that Trump canceled his Sept. 2-3 visit to Denmark in a tweet earlier in the day.

Trump, leaving the White House for an event in Kentucky, said Frederiksen’s comments were “nasty,” adding “You don’t talk to the United States like that,” at least during his presidency.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

Fredericksen said the U.S. remains one of Denmark’s close allies. Denmark’s royals had invited Trump but the palace says they were blindsided by the tweet canceling the trip.

Contact us at editors@time.com.