As fall approaches and temperatures begin to drop, Netflix has the goods for afternoons spent on the couch, binging shows and streaming movies.

The streaming service is airing some highly-anticipated content this month, including an original series from Glee and Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy. The Politician stars Tony winner Ben Platt, who is also an executive producer, as a wealthy teen with intense political aspirations. Platt is joined by a star-studded cast including Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton and Laura Dreyfuss (Platt’s co-star from the original cast of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway), with guest stars Bette Midler, Judith Light and January Jones. The first season of The Politician debuts on Sept. 27.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse also joins the service’s offerings this month, in addition to season 9 of The Walking Dead, a new Chelsea Handler special and Surviving R. Kelly, dream hampton’s docuseries examining allegations of sexual assault against the R&B singer.

There’s no shortage of movies available on Netflix in September: 2007’s legendary Superbad and 2010’s Eat Pray Love, based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s book of the same name, will be available for streaming on Sept. 1 and Sept. 10, respectively.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix — and everything leaving — in September 2019.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in September 2019

Availability TBD

Vagabond

Available Sept. 6

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Elite: Season 2

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3

The Spy

Available Sept. 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Evelyn

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020

Available Sept. 12

The I-Land

The Mind, Explained



Available Sept. 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2

Hello, Privilege: It’s Me, Chelsea

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato

The Ranch: Part 7

Tall Girl

Unbelievable

Available Sept. 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison

Available Sept. 17

The Last Kids on Earth

Available Sept. 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Criminal

Disenchantment: Part 2

Fastest Car: Season 2

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Las del hockey

Available Sept. 23

Team Kaylie

Available Sept. 24

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

Available Sept. 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2

Birders

El recluso

Glitch: Season 3

Available Sept. 26

Explained: Season 2

Available Sept. 27

Bard of Blood

Dragons: Rescue Riders

El marginal: Season 3

In the Shadow of the Moon

The Politician

Skylines

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury

Vis a vis: Season 4

Available Sept. 30

Mo Gilligan: Momentum

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in September 2019

Available Sept. 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Available Sept. 4

The World We Make

Available Sept. 6

Article 15

Available Sept. 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Available Sept. 10

Eat Pray Love

Shameless: Season 9 (Shameless U.S.)

Available Sept. 12

Turbo

Available Sept. 13

Head Count

I’m Sorry: Season 2

Available Sept. 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Available Sept. 15

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Available Sept. 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Available Sept. 18

Come and Find Me

Available Sept. 19

Océans

Available Sept. 20

Daddy Issues

Available Sept. 21

Sarah’s Key

Available Sept. 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Available Sept. 25

Furie

Available Sept. 26

The Grandmaster

Available Sept. 30

Gotham: Season 5

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September 2019

Leaving Sept. 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Leaving Sept. 4

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving Sept. 6

Honey 3

Leaving Sept. 9

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

Leaving Sept. 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

Leaving Sept. 15

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

Leaving Sept. 16

Super Genius: Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Leaving Sept. 20

Carol

Leaving Sept. 23

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

Leaving Sept. 24

Portlandia: Season 1-5

Leaving Sept. 25

Parenthood: Season 1-6

Leaving Sept. 26

Bachelorette

Night School

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.