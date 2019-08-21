Fourth Matrix Movie 'in the Works,' With Stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Returning

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix.
Ronald Siemoneit—Sygma/Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:54 AM EDT

(LOS ANGELES) — Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of “The Matrix.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that a fourth “Matrix” is in the works. Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created “The Matrix” with Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of “The Matrix” are more relevant than ever now and she’s happy to have the characters back in her life. Emmerich says Wachowski is a true visionary.

The first film hit theaters 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. No release date has been set.

