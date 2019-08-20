President Trump: Any Jewish Person Voting Democratic Shows 'Lack of Knowledge or Great Disloyalty'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says any Jewish people who vote Democratic show “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Trump commented Tuesday amid his ongoing feud with Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib (ruh-SHEE’-duh tuh-LEEB’) of Michigan. Trump has taken several steps favored by Israel, while the Muslim lawmakers are outspoken critics of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Trump calls Omar a “disaster” for Jews and says he didn’t “buy” the tears Tlaib shed Monday as she discussed the situation.

At Trump’s urging, Israel last week blocked the pair from entering the country. Israel later agreed to a humanitarian visit for Tlaib to visit her grandmother who lives in the West Bank. Tlaib declined.

Recent polling shows that a majority of Jews identify as Democrats.

Contact us at editors@time.com.