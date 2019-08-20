Trump Reiterates That Russia Should Be Allowed to Rejoin the G-7

By Associated Press
4:02 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says it would be appropriate for Russia to be readmitted to a group of the world’s major industrial nations.

Trump says Russia is often discussed when he and the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan meet annually as a group. Trump is scheduled to fly to France on Saturday for this year’s meeting of the Group of Seven.

In March of 2014, at the urging of then-President Barack Obama, the leaders expelled Russia from what was the Group of Eight after President Vladimir Putin annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

Trump claims Obama pushed for Russia’s expulsion because Putin had “outsmarted” him.

The president made similar comments about reinstating Russia to the G-7 before he attended the 2018 summit. Nothing came of it.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE