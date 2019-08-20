Manhunt Continues for Suspect Who Fatally Stabbed Cal State Fullerton Employee in Alleged 'Targeted' Attack

A manhunt is underway for the person who allegedly stabbed a California State University, Fullerton employee to death in a “targeted” attack in a university parking lot on Monday, police said.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Fullerton Police responded to a call of a “male down, bleeding from the head” in a parking lot of the campus, located in Orange County. According to Lt. John Radus, when police arrived on the scene they found 57-year-old Hacienda Heights resident Steven Shek Keung Chan sitting inside a silver Infinity with multiple stab wounds across his body. Emergency responders pronounced Chan dead when they arrived on the scene after police attempted life-saving measures, Radus said.

According to a statement from Cal State University, Fullerton President Framroze Virjee, Chan worked as the university’s Director of Budget and Finance and Student Services for University Extended Education from 2009 until he retired in 2017. Virjee said Chan returned to campus as a special consultant in early 2019 “to provide his sage guidance and wisdom.”

“Life is so precious and family and friendships so dear,” the statement read. “In the coming days, weeks, and months, we will all honor and remember Steven in our own way.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

As of Tuesday, Fullerton Police said they were continuing to search for the suspect, whom they described as an Asian man in his mid-20s with black hair and who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Police also said they believe Chan was targeted, and an “incendiary device” was found underneath Chan’s car.

“During the course of the investigation, a backpack, believed to have been left by the suspect, was located underneath the victim’s vehicle,” Fullerton said in their statement released Tuesday. “Inside the backpack, FPD investigators located an incendiary device, along with numerous items that were consistent with a kidnapping attempt or plot, including zip ties, wigs, and other disguise materials.”

Police said they also found a knife, but not the one that was used in the stabbing. They said they further believe the suspect may have been injured during the attack, and may have lacerations on one or both of his hands.

According to police, the suspect was last seen leaving a nearby parking lot in a black four-door sedan with black wheels and dark-tinted windows, in what might be a new model BMW x6.

Authorities have not determined whether the suspect was a student at the university, Lt. Radus said on Monday.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously is encouraged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1 (855) TIP-OCCS or visit their website at https://occrimestoppers.org/.

Write to Gina Martinez at gina.martinez@time.com.