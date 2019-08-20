Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Resigning After Right-Wing Coalition Party Pulls Support

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte holds a meeting with journalists at Palazzo Chigi on August 2, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Simona Granati—Corbis via Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:45 AM EDT

(ROME) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has told senators he is handing in his resignation because his right-wing coalition partner, the League party led by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, has decided to yank its support for the populist government.

Conte said he will go later Tuesday to officially inform Italian President Sergio Mattarella of his decision. Mattarella, as head of state, could ask Conte to stay on and try to find an alternative majority in Parliament, or accept his resignation and see if some other leader can forge an alternative coalition.

Failing that, Mattarella could dissolve Parliament, setting the stage for a new general election as early as October.

