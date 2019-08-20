Brazil Police End Hostage Situation, Shoot Man Who Hijacked Bus Carrying 37 Passengers in Rio de Janeiro

(RIO DE JANEIRO) — Rio de Janeiro’s state governor says an armed man who took 37 people hostage on a bus has died after being shot by police following a four-hour long standoff. Gov. Wilson Witzel said the hostages were freed after Tuesday’s incident.

The man armed with a gun and a knife took 37 people hostage around 5:30 a.m. on a busy bridge linking the suburb of Sao Gonçalo to downtown Rio de Janeiro.. Six hostages were released in the first few hours and police said they told authorities the man had spilled gasoline in the bus and threatened to set it on fire. Officials said the man had identified himself as a policeman but that they were not able to confirm this information.

Brazilian television earlier appeared to show the hostage-taker leaving the bus and being encircled by police.

Hans Moreno, one of the hostages onboard, said on TV Globo the man was not behaving in an aggressive way and was “very calm.” The man had not made any particular demands and appeared to have “psychological problems,” a spokesperson for the traffic police said on TV Globo.

Rio’s elite police force known as BOPE was in charge of the negotiations. A sniper was placed nearby. Traffic has been blocked in both directions on the bridge, with hundreds of vehicles waiting in line.

“I want to thank the police for its work,” Witzel told TV Globo. This kind of situation “is happening in communities. They have rifles in the communities, terrorizing the communities.”

Sao Gonçalo is an impoverished suburb separated from Rio by Guanabara Bay. Many use the bridge to go to and from work.

