Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Hawaii

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" on December 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Christopher Polk—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:27 AM EDT

(NEW YORK) — With a simple “We do,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced his wedding to his longtime girlfriend on Instagram.

Photos of the movie star and Lauren Hashian were posted on the actor’s social media page, captioned “We do.” Both were wearing white, and they are pictured standing overlooking the ocean. The post said the date of their apparent nuptials was Sunday, in Hawaii.

Johnson’s representative did not immediately return calls asking for comment.

The couple have been dating for several years and have two young daughters. Johnson also has a teenage daughter from a previous marriage.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE