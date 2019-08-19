Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Hawaii

(NEW YORK) — With a simple “We do,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced his wedding to his longtime girlfriend on Instagram.

Photos of the movie star and Lauren Hashian were posted on the actor’s social media page, captioned “We do.” Both were wearing white, and they are pictured standing overlooking the ocean. The post said the date of their apparent nuptials was Sunday, in Hawaii.

Johnson’s representative did not immediately return calls asking for comment.

The couple have been dating for several years and have two young daughters. Johnson also has a teenage daughter from a previous marriage.

