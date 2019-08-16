The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Processing System is Down at Airports Nation-Wide

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) system shut down has hundreds of people waiting in line to be processed at airports across the country. And they could be there for a while.

In a Friday statement to TIME, CBP, which oversees entry into the U.S. at all international airports, said that it is experiencing a “temporary outage” with its processing systems at airports, but did not say how many were impacted.

“CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online,” a CBP spokesperson said. “Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

According to tweets by John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, agents are processing passengers manually until the system is fixed. San Francisco International Airport and Dulles International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and O’Hare International Airport also seem to be effected, though Seattle-Tacoma International tweeted their system is back up and working.

Meanwhile, passengers took to social media to vent their frustration.

