Israel Could Ban Reps Omar and Tlaib from Entry Over Support for Boycotts
In this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., left, joined at right by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., listen to President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, at the Capitol in Washington. Israel's prime minister is holding consultations with senior ministers and aides to reevaluate the decision to allow two Democratic Congresswomen to enter the country next week. A government official said Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, that Benjamin Netanyahu was holding consultations about the upcoming visit of Omar and Tlaib, and that "there is a possibility that Israel will not allow the visit in its current proposed format."  J. Scott Applewhite—AP
Israel

Israel Bans Reps. Omar and Tlaib From Entry Over Support for Boycotts

Ilan Ben Zion / AP
Updated: 11:35 AM ET | Originally published: 10:38 AM ET

(JERUSALEM) — The Latest on Israel's decision to bar two U.S. Democratic congresswomen from visiting (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

Israel's deputy foreign minister says the government has decided to bar two U.S. Democratic congresswomen who support the international boycott movement from entering the country.

Tzipi Hotovely told Israel Radio in an interview Thursday that "Israel has decided not to allow" Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota to visit as planned.

She says it is in keeping with a policy of denying entry to those who advocate boycotts of Israel.

Her remarks came shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that "it would show great weakness" if Israel allowed them in.

The two newly-elected Muslim members of Congress are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians. Tlaib's family immigrated to the United States from the West Bank.

___

5:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Israel should bar two Democratic U.S. congresswomen from visiting the country.

Israel's prime minister and other top officials were meeting to reevaluate the decision to allow Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan to visit next week. Both are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians and support a boycott of Israel.

Trump tweeted Thursday: "It would show great weakness if Israel allowed" the Americans to visit, claiming: "They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds."

Trump has spent weeks now criticizing the members, including sending racist tweets.

The Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer, had said Israel would not deny entry to any member of Congress.

___

12:25 p.m.

Israel's prime minister is holding consultations with senior ministers and aides to reevaluate the decision to allow two Democratic Congresswomen to enter the country next week.

A government official said Thursday that Benjamin Netanyahu was holding consultations about the upcoming visit of Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and that "there is a possibility that Israel will not allow the visit in its current proposed format." The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The Muslim members of Congress are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians and advocates of a boycott against the country. Tlaib's family immigrated to the U.S. from the West Bank.

Last month, Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer said Israel would not deny entry to any member of Congress.

