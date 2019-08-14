Multiple Police Officers Injured in Philadelphia Shooting

By Josiah Bates
5:35 PM EDT

Philadelphia police have responded to a shooting Wednesday, resulting in multiple officers injured, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Sergeant Eric Gripp tweeted late Wednesday afternoon that a shooting occurred near 3700 N 15th Street, where a suspect fired on police. Gripp said that a large police presence was mobilized to respond and cautioned people to avoid the area.

According to local reports, some officers have been taken to the hospital. It’s unclear how many officers have been shot or the extent of their injuries.

The shooting happened in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood in North Philadelphia, near Temple University’s Health and Sciences Center Campus, where a lockdown is in effect, Temple said via Twitter.

The account also said for people to use caution and avoid the area.

 

This story is developing.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE