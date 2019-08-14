At Least 5 Police Officers Injured in Philadelphia Shooting

Philadelphia police have responded to a shooting Wednesday, resulting in at least five officers injured, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Sergeant Eric Gripp tweeted late Wednesday afternoon that five officers were at area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. He also said that the shooter is still active.

According to Sergeant Gripp the shooting occurred near 3700 N 15th Street, where a suspect fired on police. Gripp said that a large police presence was mobilized to respond.

The shooting happened in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood in North Philadelphia, near Temple University’s Health and Sciences Center Campus, where a lockdown is in effect, Temple said via Twitter.

The account also said for people to use caution and avoid the area.

This story is developing.

