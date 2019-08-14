A woman cooked up a spicy dance party from the comfort of her own kitchen, with the help of her squeaky oven door and Usher’s hit song, “Yeah!”

In a clip shared to Twitter, the woman uses the squeaking noise of her oven to create the opening sounds of “Yeah!”, even going so far as to open the door to the same rhythm of the song before the track itself is played at full blast in the background. When the track plays, she wastes no time in busting a move with so much enthusiasm that she uses a dish towel to really get in the groove — much to the chagrin of someone who appears to be her daughter.

Which just goes to show: having a spontaneous solo dance party is easy — all you need is a squeaky oven, the right dance track, and the ability to dance like no one’s watching, even if your spectators are less than enthused.

