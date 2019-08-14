Swedish Court Finds A$AP Rocky Guilty of Assault

(STOCKHOLM) — A Swedish court has found the American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers’ two bodyguards, the rapper told the Stockholm District Court.

The courts said the defendants “were not in a situation” where they were entitled to self-defense and that they “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him.” As a result, the three defendants were “convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences.” They were also ordered to a pay a total of 12,500 kronor ($1,307) in compensation. That means the three face no prison sentence in Sweden unless they commit a similar offense in the country again.

Per Lennerbrant, the presiding judge, told a news conference that “the evidence in the case has been complex.” The victim, 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, was struck in the back of the head with a bottle but “it could not be established by whom,” he said, adding that “this has affected the assessment of the seriousness of the crime.”

The three were released Aug. 2 pending the verdict. All returned to the United States and are not legally obliged to be present in Stockholm.

