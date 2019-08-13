2 Ebola Patients in Congo Treated With New Drugs Have Been Cured, Say Doctors

(KINSHASA, Congo) — Doctors in Congo say that two Ebola patients who were treated with new anti-Ebola drugs in Goma in eastern Congo have been declared “cured.”

Doctors fighting Ebola quickly used the case on Tuesday to press the message that people with Ebola can recover if they seek proper care.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Dr. Jean-Jacques Muyembe, director of Congo’s National Institute for Biomedical Research, said Ebola is dangerous but it is also curable with proper treatment.

Muyembe said two new drugs are now being used to treat Ebola patients because tests have shown they are effective.

He said there is less danger that Ebola will spread through Goma, the capital of North Kivu province with more than 2 million inhabitants, because about 200 contacts and suspected cases have been identified and have received proper medication.

Contact us at editors@time.com.