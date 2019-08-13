U.S. Delays Tariffs and Drops Others on Some Chinese Goods

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell on August 13, 2019 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped up 400 points in early trading on Tuesday, led by Apple after the Trump administration said it will delay tariffs on some items, initially set to go into effect on September 1, until December 15.
Drew Angerer—Getty Images
By PAUL WISEMAN / AP
10:41 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The United States is delaying tariffs on Chinese-made cellphones, laptop computers and other items and removing other Chinese imports from its target list altogether in a move that triggered a rally on Wall Street.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative says it is still planning to go ahead with 10% tariffs on about $300 billion in Chinese imports Sept. 1, extending the import taxes on just about everything China ships to the United States in a dispute over Beijing’s aggressive trade policies.

But the agency says it would delay the tariffs to Dec. 15 tariffs on some goods, including cellphones, laptop computers, video game consoles, some toys, computer monitors, shoes and clothing. And it’s removing other items from the list based “on health, safety, national security and other factors.”

