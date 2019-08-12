Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan are expecting identical twin boys, just over a year after losing their daughter Emeline in a drowning accident.

During an appearance on the Today show, the couple announced that their family would be growing by not one, but two new members this fall, with Morgan noting that the pregnancy was “completely” a shock for the two of them.

“From the beginning of our relationship, [Bode] always said, ‘I want identical twin boys, born on my birthday,’” Morgan said. “And this time, when we found out I was pregnant, I said, ‘Do you think it’s twins this time?’ And he said ‘No.’”

Morgan later took to her Instagram to share that the twins’ due date is November 11, just one day before Bode’s birthday, while also honoring her late daughter in the caption: “From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The couple are also parents to a 10-month-old son, Easton and a 4-year-old son, Nash, while Bode is also a father to a 6-year-old, Samuel, and an 11-year-old daughter, Neesyn. Watch the full pregnancy announcement below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.