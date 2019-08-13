Liam Hemsworth has made a public statement about his separation from Miley Cyrus, after less than a year of marriage.

In wake of the news of their high-profile split, the Australian actor shared a scenic Instagram photo of a poignant metaphor a.k.a. a sunset over a beach with an update for his fans and kind words for the woman he married. In the caption, he wrote, “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated,” Hemsworth wrote in the photo’s caption. “I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

He also made it clear that their relationship “is a private matter” and that he has not and will not “be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets.” To ensure that no one puts words in his mouth, he adds, ”Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.” Hemsworth’s post comes a day after Cyrus seemed to address the end of her marriage in a Twitter post about embracing change.

It was a low-key and respectful end to a relationship and brief marriage that played out in headlines around the globe. News of their separation was made public in a statement to People on Saturday, where a representative for the couple said they had decided a separation was “best while they both focus on themselves and careers” and asking fans to “please respect their process and privacy.”

