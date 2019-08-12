Authorities Order Evacuations as a Large Fire Spreads in Athens Suburb

By Associated Press
10:45 PM EDT

(ATHENS, Greece) — A big fire has broken out in the Athens suburb of Peania east of the city, and authorities say they have ordered the evacuation of nearby houses.

The fire has spread quickly and has climbed near the top of 1,026-meter (3,366 ft) Mount Hymettus, which separates the suburb from the main city. Flames shooting up the mountain could be seen from Athens early Monday morning.

At least 130 firefighters with 42 vehicles are fighting the fire, authorities say.

Apparently, the fire started inside a house or a garden, according to the country’s fire service.

